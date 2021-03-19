BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,008 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of Regional Management worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $379.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

