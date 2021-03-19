BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.03% of Calithera Biosciences worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $572,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.