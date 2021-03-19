BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of MasterCraft Boat worth $31,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

