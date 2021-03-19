BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.35% of RPC worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,792,911.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,100. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

