BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Akouos worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKUS opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

