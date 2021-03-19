BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.56% of Daily Journal worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $330.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($7.54) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

