BlackRock Inc. Buys 128,417 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.22% of CEL-SCI worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

