BlackRock Inc. Buys 129,096 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.30% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGR stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

