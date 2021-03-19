BlackRock Inc. Buys 150,265 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.61% of Anworth Mortgage Asset worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

