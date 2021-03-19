BlackRock Inc. Buys 292,153 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.05% of Affimed worth $31,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFMD. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AFMD stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

