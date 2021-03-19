BlackRock Inc. Buys 347,880 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Aspen Aerogels worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

