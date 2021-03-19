BlackRock Inc. Buys 381,685 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.60% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

