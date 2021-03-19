BlackRock Inc. Buys 443,564 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Grifols worth $30,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

