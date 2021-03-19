BlackRock Inc. Buys 443,564 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Grifols worth $30,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $21.88.
Grifols Profile
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
