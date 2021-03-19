BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 2,750,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTACU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

