BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KB Financial Group worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $44.68 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

