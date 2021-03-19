BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.68% of Athira Pharma worth $29,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of ATHA opened at $20.10 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.