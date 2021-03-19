BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.30% of TimkenSteel worth $30,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TMST opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.