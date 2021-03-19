BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of CarParts.com worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.