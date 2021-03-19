BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFB opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $759.18 million, a P/E ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

