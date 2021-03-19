BlackRock Inc. Has $28.51 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

