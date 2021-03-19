BlackRock Inc. Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Ranpak worth $30,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,128,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

