BlackRock Inc. Has $30.56 Million Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of Galapagos worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPG. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Galapagos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $80.48 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

