BlackRock Inc. Has $30.75 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of Anterix worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $3,073,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 74,506 shares valued at $3,032,952. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.