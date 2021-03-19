BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Kronos Worldwide worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

