BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.12% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODT opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $691.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

