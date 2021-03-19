BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of OptimizeRx worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $49.96 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a PE ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

