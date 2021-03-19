BlackRock Inc. Invests $28.23 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,225,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.78% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.89 and a beta of 0.05.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

