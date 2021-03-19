BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $215.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

