BlackRock Inc. Purchases 120,220 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.63% of Merchants Bancorp worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

