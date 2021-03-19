BlackRock Inc. Purchases 123,375 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.