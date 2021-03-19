BlackRock Inc. Purchases 255,336 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $30,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 259.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

