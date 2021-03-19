BlackRock Inc. Purchases 65,738 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Kimball Electronics worth $29,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ KE opened at $27.86 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

