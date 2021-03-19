BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.51% of Vaxart worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.62 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

