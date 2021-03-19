BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of Viking Therapeutics worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

