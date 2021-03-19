BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.78% of Altabancorp worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Altabancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.