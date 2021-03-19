BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.32% of UroGen Pharma worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.05 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $377.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

