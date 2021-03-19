BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Several analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.