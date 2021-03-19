BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.03% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $28,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $788.10 million, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.