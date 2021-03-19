BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 724,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $27,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.50 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

