BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.21% of The Cato worth $31,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cato by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

