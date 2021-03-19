BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,421 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.74% of CorePoint Lodging worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $4,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

