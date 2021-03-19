BlackRock Inc. Sells 82,405 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,405 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of Miller Industries worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

