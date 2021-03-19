BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.10

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $13.25. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 60,676 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.