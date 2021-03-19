BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after buying an additional 919,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,454,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

