Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 864 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $33.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $733.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,165. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $795.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.