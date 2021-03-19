BLAST (BLAST) Price Down 42.3% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $30,996.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006091 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,678,791 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

