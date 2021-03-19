BLOC.MONEY Achieves Market Cap of $62,083.78 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $62,083.78 and $112.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a token. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 17,623,616 tokens. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

BLOC.MONEY is a token. BLOC.MONEY's total supply is 17,623,616 tokens. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY's official Twitter account is @bloc_money

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

