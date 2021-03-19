Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Cap of $672,230.59

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $672,230.59 and approximately $120.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

