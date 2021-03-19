Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 81.4% Higher Over Last Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $69,387.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

