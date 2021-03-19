BLOCKv Market Cap Reaches $19.68 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $19.68 million and $783,946.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

